North Korea on Thursday conducted its first intercontinental ballistic missile launch in a month, possibly testing a new type of more mobile, harder-to-detect weapons system, its neighbours said, in an extension of the North’s provocative run of missile tests.

The launch prompted Japan to issue an evacuation order on a northern island, and though it was later retracted, it shows the vigilance of North Korea’s neighbours over its evolving missile threats.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile launched on a high angle from near the North Korean capital of Pyongyang and fell in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan following a 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) flight.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff described the missile as having a medium or long range. The United States National Security Council called it a long-range missile and Japan’s defence minister an ICBM-class weapon.

South Korea’s military believes North Korea launched a new type of ballistic missile, possibly using solid fuel, a defence official said under anonymity because of office rules.

If the launch involved a solid-fuel ICBM, it would be the North’s first test of such a weapon. North Korea's known ICBMs all use liquid propellant systems that require them to be fueled before launches.

But the fuel in a solid propellant weapon is already loaded inside, allowing them to be moved more easily and fired more quickly.

A solid-propellant ICBM is one of the key high-tech weapons that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to build to better cope with what he calls US military threats.

Other weapons he wants to acquire are a multi-warhead missile, a nuclear-powered submarine, a hypersonic missile and a spy satellite.

Japanese officials earlier confirmed the missile had not fallen within the country's territory and posed no threat to residents.

South Korea and Japan typically do not issue evacuation orders for North Korean launches unless they determine weapons flew in the direction of their territories.

The United States said it "strongly condemns" North Korea for what the White House described as the test of a "long-range ballistic missile," as it accused Pyongyang of inflaming regional tensions.