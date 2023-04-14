WORLD
Mexico, US agree to destroy fentanyl supply chain and new drug cartels
Both sides pledge to fight fentanyl trafficking and new generation drug cartels, Sinaloa and Jalisco, while Mexico seeks end to flow of weapons from US.
"We are going to redouble the step both countries in the Bicentennial Agreement," says Mexico's FM Marcelo Ebrard.
April 14, 2023

Mexico has agreed with US officials to drastically reduce the flow of precursor chemicals arriving into Mexico and the United States during security meetings in Washington this week, Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said.

Both countries committed to dismantling the fentanyl supply chain and Sinaloa and Jalisco, new generation drug cartels, in both countries, a joint statement said on Thursday.

The Mexican delegation also asked Washington for a task force to monitor and "substantially" reduce the flow of arms from the United States to Mexico, according to Ebrard.

"We are going to redouble the step both countries in the Bicentennial Agreement," he tweeted.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid trafficked by Mexican cartels that has been blamed for about 70,000 overdose deaths per year in the United States.

America's problem

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has previously blamed the US for the fentanyl crisis, saying it's America's problem.

Lopez Obrador has said the fentanyl problem in the US is caused by the "lack of hugs" and loss of family values and welfare crisis.

Last week, he sought help from China to help curb the trafficking of the deadly opioid, after complaining of the US pressure to curb the drug trade, with some Republicans calling to designate drug cartels as foreign terrorist organisations and even send troops to Mexico to fight them.

Lopez Obrador slammed the US proposal in his letter to his Chinese counterpart, saying it's an "unacceptable threat to our sovereignty."

Many people who die of overdoses in the United States do not know they are taking fentanyl.

Experts say that Mexican cartels are making so much money now from the US market that they see no need to sell fentanyl in their home market.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
