North Korea has said it had successfully tested a solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, hailing it as a key breakthrough for the country's nuclear counterattack capabilities.

"A new-type ICBM, Hwasong-18, which will fulfil its mission of an important war deterrent as the future core pivotal means of the strategic force of the DPRK (North Korea), was test-fired," the official Korean Central News Agency said on Friday.

South Korea's military had earlier said that a Thursday launch conducted by the North - which briefly triggered a seek shelter order in parts of Japan - was likely a new type of ballistic missile.

Photographs released by Pyongyang's state media Friday showed leader Kim Jong Un - accompanied by his wife, sister and young daughter - watching a missile blast off in a cloud of smoke and smiling in jubilation after the purportedly successful launch.

Testing the more technologically advanced solid-fuel missile was one of Kim's major goals in his military modernisation campaign, announced in his New Year report.

Such missiles are easier to store and transport, more stable and quicker to prepare for launch, and thus harder to detect and destroy pre-emptively.

"The aim of the test-fire was to confirm the performance of the high-thrust solid-fuel engines for multi-stage missiles (and) estimate the military feasibility of the new strategic weapon system," KCNA said.

Kim said the new weapon would "radically promote the effectiveness of its nuclear counterattack posture" and allow the North to "constantly strike extreme uneasiness and horror" into its enemies, KCNA added.

The images shared by state media and details provided by the South Korean military indicate the test was indeed the North's first successful launch of a solid-fuel missile, US-based analyst Ankit Panda told AFP news agency.

"The missile's exhaust plume is consistent with a dirty, smoky solid propellant at work," he said.

"We also know from government authorities in South Korea that this missile flew high, and the North Koreans also appear to have released images showing that all stages successfully separated in the course of the missile's flight."

READ MORE:North Korea leader calls for expansion of war deterrence capabilities