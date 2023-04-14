A Supreme Court judge in Brazil has ordered former president Jair Bolsonaro to face questioning over riots in the seat of power by his supporters on January 8 — the latest legal quagmire for the far-right leader.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes ruled on Friday Bolsonaro had to appear before federal police within 10 days to answer questions over accusations he incited the rioters, who invaded the presidential palace, Congress and the Supreme Court calling for the ouster of leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

"I grant the request by the prosecutor general's office and determine the federal police must take Jair Messias Bolsonaro's testimony within a maximum of 10 days," Moraes wrote in the ruling, obtained by the AFP news agency.

Moraes had previously ruled on January 13 that Bolsonaro be placed under investigation in the case.

But he had postponed a ruling on the request by prosecutors for Bolsonaro to be questioned, as the ex-president was in the US state of Florida at the time.

Bolsonaro left for Orlando in the final days of his term, after refusing to concede his defeat to Lula at the polls.

Lula, who previously led Brazil from 2003 to 2010, narrowly beat Bolsonaro in a brutal, divisive election last October.

Brazil riots

Thousands of Bolsonaro's supporters stormed the halls of power in Brasilia in January, a week after Lula took office.

In scenes reminiscent of the January 6, 2021 riots in Washington by supporters of ex-president Donald Trump — Bolsonaro's political role model — they trashed offices, vandalised artworks and called for the military to intervene to oust Lula.

Prosecutors had asked for Bolsonaro to face questioning over a video he posted online — and later deleted — two days after the attacks, in which he questioned the legitimacy of Lula's election.