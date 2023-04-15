The death toll from an air strike on a central Myanmar village rose to an estimated 171 victims, according to a team member involved in cremating bodies and media reports.

Myanmar has been in crisis since the military toppled Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government in a February 2021 coup, with an estimated 3,200 civilians killed as part of the military government's crackdown on dissent.

As of Saturday, there is still no official death toll from Tuesday morning's strike on Pazigyi village in the central Sagaing region, although military authorities confirmed they had carried out an operation in the area.

A villager involved in cremating the bodies, who asked not to be identified to protect his safety, said on Friday his team had revised its death count up to 171 from 130 a day earlier.

He told AFP news agency that 109 men, 24 women and 38 children were killed. Another 53 wounded were receiving medical care.

BBC Burmese has also reported a death toll of 171, while Mandalay Free Press put the number at 170.

Myanmar's National Unity Government, a shadow body dominated by former lawmakers from Suu Kyi's party, tweeted a chart on Friday with a total of 168 fatalities.

Pazigyi was deserted on Friday, with villagers too scared to return.

