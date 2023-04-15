At least 10 people were killed by Boko Haram militants in Nigeria's northeastern Yobe state, police said, the latest attack in a region where security forces are battling a long-running insurgency.

Yobe state police spokesperson Dungus Abdulkarim said on Saturday the latest incident occurred in Buni Gari Gujba local government area on Friday, when a group of villagers were ambushed by Boko Haram militants while searching for a missing villager.

"Ten bodies were recovered in all. The security operatives have been despatched to the area now to face the insurgents who from time to time frequent that particular area," Abdulkarim told Reuters by phone.

The Boko Haram insurgency, which erupted in northeast Nigeria in 2009, has killed more than 350,000 people and forced at least two million to flee their homes, international aid groups say.

Boko Haram is an affiliate of Deash claiming responsibility for several attacks in the west African country.

