Intense fighting has gripped Sudan's capital 18 months after a military coup, further derailing a transition to democratic elections and intensifying turmoil in the East African country.

Leaders from Sudan's army and the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been at odds over integrating forces, part of a drawn-out process to install civilian-led rule following the 2019 ouster of long-ruling autocrat Omar al Bashir in a military coup after mass protests in the country.

Here are key developments since the October 2021 military coup:

October 25, 2021: Coup

On October 25, 2021, a second coup takes place in Sudan, led by General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, the head of the military council that has been in power since the 2019 coup.

The military dissolves the power-sharing transitional council and detained its leaders, including Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

A state of emergency is declared and the coup is met with widespread protests and condemnation from the international community.

Security forces kill seven protesters and wound dozens in the violence.

The United States and the World Bank suspend vital aid to Sudan.

November 11: New ruling council

The African Union suspends Sudan.

The United Nations and the United States call on Sudan's military rulers to restore a civilian-led government.

On November 11, Sudan's de facto leader Burhan, forms a new ruling council.

Burhan leads the council. The main bloc demanding a transfer to civilian rule is excluded.

November 21: PM returns

On November 21, Burhan agrees to restore the transition to civilian rule, with elections slated for July 2023.

Hamdok is reinstated as premier. Several civilian leaders are released.

Protests continue and are harshly repressed.

January 2, 2022: PM quits

As the death toll from the protests mounts, Hamdok resigns on January 2, 2022.