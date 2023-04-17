WORLD
3 MIN READ
African student who revealed police's racist recording rearrested in France
Souleyman Adoum placed in police custody late Friday during protest in Paris against pension reform.
African student who revealed police's racist recording rearrested in France
BRAV-M are a police unit that has stirred controversy over allegations of its involvement in racism, violence and arbitrary acts of aggression. / Photo: Reuters
April 17, 2023

A 23-year-old Chadian student, who revealed an audio recording last month of racist comments by French police officers, has been arrested again, local media reported Sunday. 

Souleyman Adoum was arrested by French police Friday evening during a protest in Paris against the government's pension reforms, broadcaster BFMTV reported. 

According to the report, Adoum was arrested for being near two other people who attempted to set fire to a trash can. 

The three men were placed in police custody. 

Adoum was previously arrested on March 20 during a protest in Paris against pension reform and was treated harshly by police. 

In the audio recording of his arrest, which was shared by French media on March 24, members of a police unit can be heard picking on Adoum, who had accused them of slapping him.

READ MORE:French undercover reporter reveals deep rot in the police

Controversial police unit

Recommended

The officers made sexually explicit and racist comments while one of them told a protester that they better watch out or the next time they would have to take "a thing called an ambulance to go to the hospital." 

"I would gladly have broken your legs," one of the officers was heard saying in the recording. 

Adoum was later released without any charges. 

Following a complaint lodged by Adoum, France's General Inspectorate of the National Police (IGPN) launched an investigation into the matter. 

The Motorized Brigades for the Repression of Violent Action (BRAV-M) are a police unit that has stirred controversy over allegations of its involvement in racism, violence and arbitrary acts of aggression. 

French politicians signed a petition in March calling for the unit to be dissolved. Paris police chief Laurent Nunez, however, said the unit's dissolution was not on the agenda.

READ MORE:Hundreds rally in France to decry racism, police brutality

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Erdogan: Türkiye's slogan of 'world is bigger than five', a vision for collective future
Singapore to sanction illegal Israeli settlers, ready to recognise Palestinian state
Egypt’s Sisi pardons prominent activist Alaa Abdel Fattah after years in prison
US turns 'Department of War' into a black hole for journalistic access: report
Putin: Russia to honour nuclear limits for one more year, urges US to follow
Indian IT stocks hit by US H-1B visa crackdown, but clarifications ease initial fears
China says ‘outstanding talents’ welcome after Trump’s $100,000 visa fee
At least 24 killed, including civilians, in blast at terrorist hideout in northwest Pakistan
Türkiye and Egypt deepen strategic ties with first joint naval exercise in 13 years
By Yusuf Kamadan
Russia, Ukraine exchange accusations over deadly drone attacks in Crimea and Zaporizhzhia
Iranian nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami visits Moscow for talks: Report
Peru enters second day of violent anti-government protests over corruption and new pension law
Mass evacuations in northern Philippines and Taiwan as super typhoon Ragasa nears
Protests against corruption in Manila leave 1 dead, 216 arrested, and over 90 police injured
North Korea's Kim recalls 'fond memories' of Trump, urges US to drop denuclearisation demands
Charlie Kirk praised as 'martyr' in massive Arizona memorial event joined by Trump