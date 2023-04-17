A 23-year-old Chadian student, who revealed an audio recording last month of racist comments by French police officers, has been arrested again, local media reported Sunday.

Souleyman Adoum was arrested by French police Friday evening during a protest in Paris against the government's pension reforms, broadcaster BFMTV reported.

According to the report, Adoum was arrested for being near two other people who attempted to set fire to a trash can.

The three men were placed in police custody.

Adoum was previously arrested on March 20 during a protest in Paris against pension reform and was treated harshly by police.

In the audio recording of his arrest, which was shared by French media on March 24, members of a police unit can be heard picking on Adoum, who had accused them of slapping him.

Controversial police unit