POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Syrian boy who survived earthquakes meets football star Ronaldo
Nabil Saeed was invited to meet Christiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia after the boy, who survived last month's earthquake, told the rescue workers he wanted to see the legendary football player in person.
Syrian boy who survived earthquakes meets football star Ronaldo
Saeed, wreathed in smiles, met the Portuguese forward briefly before a match, giving him a high-five and a big hug.
March 4, 2023

In early February, quakes in Turkiye shook 11 provinces in the country and also its neighbouring Syria.

A Syrian boy who survived told rescue workers he wanted to meet Cristiano Ronaldo, and his wish was fulfilled when he met his idol on Friday after being invited to watch his club Al Nassr play in Saudi Arabia.

Nabil Saeed made the request to rescue workers in Syria in a video shared on social media last month following the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Türkiye and Syria on February 6.

More than 50,000 people have died as a result of the quake. The death toll in Syria is more than 5,900, authorities said.

Saeed, wreathed in smiles, met the Portuguese forward briefly before the match, giving him a high-five and a big hug.

Recommended

'I thought it was a dream'

"When I saw Ronaldo, I thought it was a dream. I didn't believe myself. When this dream would end, I didn't know. I pray to God that it will not be a dream," Saeed told Reuters news agency.

Saeed cheered on Ronaldo and Al Nassr as they beat Al Batin 3-1 in Riyadh and remained two points clear at the top of the Saudi Pro League.

"I wish everyone could see Ronaldo. He is a very nice person," Saeed said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
'We are a resilient people': Mansour backs two-state solution as Gaza peace plan gains traction
By Sadiq S Bhat
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar
'This is not organised': WFP admits Gaza food aid distribution has collapsed
By Sadiq S Bhat
Iran recalls ambassadors to Europe as Pezeshkian downplays UN sanctions snapback
Syria opens candidate registration for first parliamentary elections since Assad’s fall
US to revoke Colombian president's visa over 'incendiary actions' during pro-Palestine protest in NY
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
South Korea asks Trump to act as 'peacemaker' with North Korea
Venezuela urges UN support against US 'military threat'
UN sanctions on Iran to be reimposed after Russia and China bid fails
After former FBI chief Comey's indictment, Trump says 'there will be others'