In early February, quakes in Turkiye shook 11 provinces in the country and also its neighbouring Syria.

A Syrian boy who survived told rescue workers he wanted to meet Cristiano Ronaldo, and his wish was fulfilled when he met his idol on Friday after being invited to watch his club Al Nassr play in Saudi Arabia.

Nabil Saeed made the request to rescue workers in Syria in a video shared on social media last month following the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Türkiye and Syria on February 6.

More than 50,000 people have died as a result of the quake. The death toll in Syria is more than 5,900, authorities said.

Saeed, wreathed in smiles, met the Portuguese forward briefly before the match, giving him a high-five and a big hug.