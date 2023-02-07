A 9-year-old boy in Türkiye, who survived an earthquake last year, has donated his pocket money to have a hand in relief efforts for his peers in the wake of Monday’s devastating earthquakes in southeastern Türkiye.

Alparslan Efe Demir was heartbroken when he saw the destruction caused by the two powerful quakes in southeastern Türkiye on television.

It was only a couple of months ago that Demir had to live in the tents set up by Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) for a while after a magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit the northwestern Duzce province in November.

Sick at heart for people going through tough times, the boy told his mother Sinem Demir that he wanted to send the money in his piggy bank to his peers.

The mother and son visited the Duzce branch of the Turkish Red Crescent and handed over his pocket money to the authorities for them to deliver it to his peers in need.

The boy moved the Red Crescent employees to tears with the letter he wrote for the earthquake survivors.

