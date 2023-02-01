Usman Khawaja, an Australian cricketer, expressed disappointment about India's delay in issuing him a visa, saying he is "stranded" while his teammates have already reached the South Asian nation for a test cricket tour.

"Me waiting for my Indian Visa like (sic)," Khawaja, a 36-year-old Pakistani-born Australian cricketer, tweeted from Sydney, using a meme from a popular Netflix series about infamous drug lord Pablo Escobar.

Interestingly, the left-handed opener enjoys playing Indian and South African cricket teams.

Calling Khawaja Australia's "most prolific batter over the last 12 months," Cricket Australia (CA) wrote: "Australia have suffered a setback in their preparation for the blockbuster Indian Test series as key batter Usman Khawaja awaits visa approval."

The arrival of Khawaja in India for the four-Test tour has been "delayed due to a visa hold-up," said the CA, which oversees cricket operations in the country.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, 17 Australian cricketers flew to India's Bengaluru city to play the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test, which begins on February 9 in Nagpur city.

A decorated left-handed batsman since his debut in international cricket 12 years ago, Khawaja is part of an 18-member Australian team touring India.