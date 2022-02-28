The International Olympic Committee's executive board has recommended that international sports federations ban Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from competing in events.

The IOC said the executive board made the decision on Monday "in order to protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all the participants" following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian Olympic Committee categorically disagreed with the IOC, saying the decision "contradicts both the regulatory documents of the IOC and the (Olympic) Charter".

"As a first step, we consider it necessary to send requests to international federations for an official response on the status of Russian athletes and their rights to participate in international competitions due to the fact that it is the... federations that have the authority to admit athletes to international competitions in the respective sport," the ROC said in a statement.

The statement from IOC comes shortly before the Winter Paralympics, which starts in Beijing on Friday. The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) will meet on Wednesday to discuss Russia ahead of the Games.

READ MORE: Putin suspended as president of International Judo Federation

IOC's statement 'falls short'

Athletes from Ukraine and other nations have urged the IOC and IPC to fully suspend Russia and Belarus ban their athletes from events immediately.

The Global Athlete movement, which aims to empower athletes, said IOC's statement "falls short".