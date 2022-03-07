Monday, March 7, 2022

Death toll tops 6 million for pandemic now in third year

The death toll from Covid-19 has eclipsed 6 million, underscoring that the pandemic, now in its third year, is far from finished.

The milestone is the latest tragic reminder of the unrelenting nature of the pandemic even as people are shedding masks, travel is resuming and businesses are reopening around the globe.

The last million deaths were recorded over the last four months, according to the tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

That’s slightly slower than the previous million, but highlights that many countries are still struggling with the coronavirus.

India logs 4,362 cases, 66 deaths

India reported 4,362 new coronavirus infections and 66 deaths, bringing the country's overall number of infections since the pandemic began to 42.97 million and the death toll to 515,102.

China's zero-Covid policy under pressure as cases rise

China has reported its highest number of coronavirus cases in two years as clusters emerged in more than a dozen cities, posing a fresh challenge to Beijing's zero-Covid policy.

More than 500 infections were reported across mainland China, the most since China's initial outbreak in the central city of Wuhan was brought under control in the middle of 2020.

The spike comes as cases spiral out of control across the border in the southern Chinese territory of Hong Kong, where hospitals have been overflowing with patients and locals are panic-buying fearing a lockdown.