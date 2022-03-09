POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Russian F1 driver starts fund to aid athletes banned for political reasons
Russian F1 driver Nikita Mazepin and Haas's Russian title sponsor Uralkali had their contracts terminated last Saturday as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Russian F1 driver starts fund to aid athletes banned for political reasons
Mazepin says his foundation won't just be reserved for Russian and Belarusian athletes. / AP
March 9, 2022

Russian driver Nikita Mazepin, sacked by Formula One outfit Haas, has decided to create a foundation to help sportspeople who have found themselves barred from competing due to "political reasons out of their control".

"Today I'm announcing the creation of a foundation that will be devoted to helping athletes who, for political reasons out of their control, lose their ability to compete at the highest level," Mazepin said on Wednesday.

"It will be funded by Uralkali, using the money that had been intended for Formula 1 sponsorship this season."

Mazepin and Haas's Russian title sponsor Uralkali had their contracts terminated last Saturday as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Mazepin said it would not just be reserved for Russian and Belarusian athletes.

READ MORE: IOC seeks ban on Russian, Belarusian athletes from global sporting events

"The foundation will allocate resources both financial and non-financial to those athletes who have spent their lives preparing for Olympics or Paralympics, or other top events, only to find that they were forbidden from competing and collectively punished just because of the passport they held," Mazepin said.

"This will include athletes from all conflict zones and our door is open to everybody. We will begin with the Paralympic team in Russia, which was banned from the Games in Beijing."

Mazepin and a whole host of his compatriots have been cast out into the sporting wilderness, including the Paralympians who had been due to compete as neutrals in the Beijing Winter Paralympics.

Swimming, tennis, gymnastics and motorsports are notable exceptions.

Recommended

READ MORE:Badminton, rowing, skiing federations ban Russian, Belarusian athletes

'We compete as one'

Mazepin's father Dmitry is a non-executive director of Uralkali, a group specialising in potash.

Nikita Mazepin, 23, said the funds for the 'We compete as one' foundation would come from the money that Uralkali would have paid Haas.

He said their treatment by American team Haas was not "fair" and that he had been willing to abide by motorsport governing body the FIA's ruling to compete as a neutral athlete.

The sacking of Mazepin and the tearing up of Uralkali's contract followed hot on the heels of Formula One declaring the Russian Grand Prix had been removed from the calendar permanently.

The Black Sea resort of Sochi which hosted the inaugural race in 2014 had been due to hold the Grand Prix for the final time this year before it moved to Saint Petersburg in 2023.

READ MORE: FIFA kicks Russia out of 2022 World Cup

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
Reform Party’s surge alarms British Muslims amid Europe’s far-right shift
By Murat Sofuoglu
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
China, North Korea vow united front against ‘hegemony, power politics’
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
'We are a resilient people': Mansour backs two-state solution as Gaza peace plan gains traction
By Sadiq S Bhat
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'