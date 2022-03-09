Russian driver Nikita Mazepin, sacked by Formula One outfit Haas, has decided to create a foundation to help sportspeople who have found themselves barred from competing due to "political reasons out of their control".

"Today I'm announcing the creation of a foundation that will be devoted to helping athletes who, for political reasons out of their control, lose their ability to compete at the highest level," Mazepin said on Wednesday.

"It will be funded by Uralkali, using the money that had been intended for Formula 1 sponsorship this season."

Mazepin and Haas's Russian title sponsor Uralkali had their contracts terminated last Saturday as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Mazepin said it would not just be reserved for Russian and Belarusian athletes.

"The foundation will allocate resources both financial and non-financial to those athletes who have spent their lives preparing for Olympics or Paralympics, or other top events, only to find that they were forbidden from competing and collectively punished just because of the passport they held," Mazepin said.

"This will include athletes from all conflict zones and our door is open to everybody. We will begin with the Paralympic team in Russia, which was banned from the Games in Beijing."

Mazepin and a whole host of his compatriots have been cast out into the sporting wilderness, including the Paralympians who had been due to compete as neutrals in the Beijing Winter Paralympics.

Swimming, tennis, gymnastics and motorsports are notable exceptions.