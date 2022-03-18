Rafa Nadal has beaten mercurial wildcard Nick Kyrgios 7-6(0) 5-7 6-4 in a blockbuster quarter-final match that lived up to the hype at Indian Wells and set up a clash with teenage compatriot Carlos Alcaraz for a spot in the final.

The unflappable Spaniard, who claimed a record 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January, improved to 19-0 in 2022 and notched his sixth win in nine career meetings against the mercurial Aussie, who surrendered the first set on a point penalty on Thursday, raged at the chair umpire over the disruptive crowd and even had a testy exchange with actor Ben Stiller.

When it was all over, Kyrgios flung his racquet once more in disgust, and it bounced toward a ballboy who had to dodge out of the way.

Kyrgios was irked that the unintentional incident garnered as much attention as his sometimes sparkling performance against Nadal, who admitted himself that he was lucky to pocket a first set that Kyrgios was two points away from winning.

Serving for the set at 5-4, Kyrgios climbed to 30-15 only to wind up broken by Nadal.

Nadal said there was luck involved – guessing right, for one, on a mighty Kyrgios serve up the T.

READ MORE:Rafael Nadal into Australian Open quarter finals for the 14th time

'I feel lucky'

"I put the racquet there, and then I played a good point, and then he make mistake on the break point," Nadal said.