The shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored the controversial goal against England in the 1986 World Cup is for sale for the first time.

Auctioneer Sotheby’s said on Wednesday that the jersey could fetch more than $5.2 million in an online auction that opens on April 20.

Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s head of streetwear and modern collectables, said the shirt is “on a small list of the most important sports memorabilia items in the world.”

“I’ll never get to handle anything this good again,” Wachter said. “The moment is iconic in the history of sports.”

Maradona scored two goals during the quarter-final game in Mexico City on June 22, 1986, just four years after Britain and Argentina had fought a war over the Falkland Islands.

The Argentine great's first goal was ruled a header, but the ball had bounced off Maradona’s fist, out of sight of the referee.

'Goal of the century'

Maradona said afterward that it had been scored "a little with the head of Maradona, and a little with the hand of God."

Maradona’s second goal saw him dribble the ball past almost the entire English team before beating goalkeeper Peter Shilton. In 2002, it was voted "Goal of the century" in a FIFA poll.