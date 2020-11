Fast News

The football legend had died of a heart attack two weeks after undergoing brain surgery.

Football legend Diego Maradona, pictured in 1986. (AFP)

Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona has died at aged 60.

His lawyer, Martias Morla, confirmed on Wednesday that Maradona had died of a heart attack.

Two weeks ago, Maradona had undergone an emergency operation for a subdural hematoma, which us an accumulation of blood between a membrane and his brain.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies