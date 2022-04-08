POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Hamilton on collision course with F1 over body piercings, neck chains
The ban on body piercings and other forms of jewellery was introduced in 2005 in a bid to protect drivers, but F1 now wants to enforce it strictly after some drivers were spotted wearing jewellery while in their cars.
Lewis Hamilton is known for his 'bling' jewellery now he might have to do without it while racing. / AP
April 8, 2022

Formula One drivers have been reminded that they are not allowed to wear jewellery while racing, prompting Lewis Hamilton to joke he had piercings he can't take out.

The ruling was included in the event notes for this week's Australian Grand Prix issued by new FIA race director Niels Wittich, who is in the role at Albert Park following the sacking of Michael Masi.

It is not a new regulation, but reportedly follows some drivers being spotted wearing jewellery while in their cars.

"The wearing of jewellery in the form of body piercing or metal neck chains is prohibited during the competition and may therefore be checked before the start," the ruling states.

A number of drivers wear jewellery in the paddock, which is allowed, notably seven-time world champion Hamilton.

"I've got several piercings that I really can't take out, that not a lot of people know of," the Briton joked on Friday when asked about the ruling.

"But that's been the rule forever so nothing new," he added.

The ban was introduced in 2005 as a safety precaution to reduce the risk drivers face when they need to escape from a car following a crash.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
