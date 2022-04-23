Carlos Sainz will learn to manage the pressure of being in a team fighting for wins and championships, Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto has said after the Spaniard crashed in sprint qualifying at the Italian team's home Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Sainz, whose new contract keeping him at Maranello until at least 2024 was announced this week, qualified 10th for the 100km race that decides the starting grid for Sunday's main event at Imola.

Championship-leading team mate Charles Leclerc, winner of two of the first three races of the Formula One season, qualified on the front row after a rain-hit and crash-interrupted session.

"I don't think there are issues. Certainly, he needs to adapt. He has done a couple of mistakes which are important," Binotto told reporters when asked about Sainz's performance.

"I think he is improving himself, he is going faster and faster," added the Italian.

