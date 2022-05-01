POLITICS
Tennis: Danish teenager Rune wins first ATP title in Munich
Nineteen-year-old Holger Rune became the third youngest champion in Munich after Guillermo Perez-Roldan won at age 17 in 1987.
Rune is the fifth first-time winner on the ATP Tour this year. / AFP
May 1, 2022

Danish teenager Holger Rune has won the BMW Open final to claim his first ATP Tour title after Botic van de Zandschulp was forced to retire.

The eighth-seeded van de Zandschulp led 4-3 in the opening set on Sunday — with Rune serving at 40-15 — when he withdrew due to chest pains.

“This was probably the worst way to win a final,” said Rune, who celebrated his 19th birthday on Friday. 

“I was obviously expecting a very tough match and he came out very strong. I just wish him all the best, a speedy recovery, and we all just hope to see him back on the court very soon.”

Rune, who stunned top-seeded Alexander Zverev in the second round, did not drop a set at the clay-court tournament.

He also ousted Jiri Lehecka, Emil Ruusuvuori and Oscar Otte on his way to his first final.

The 26-year-old van de Zandschulp was also playing his first final after seeing off Miomir Kecmanovic, Casper Ruud, Egor Gerasimov and Brandon Nakashima.

The 70th-ranked Rune became the third youngest champion in Munich after Guillermo Perez-Roldan won at age 17 in 1987 and successfully defended his title a year later.

Rune is the fifth first-time winner on the ATP Tour this year.

“I’m super happy, of course,” Rune said. “As I said, not the way I want it to end, but if I look through the week, what a week! ... To be playing here in Munich and winning my first ATP title in front of such a brilliant crowd, I couldn’t really ask for more.”

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
