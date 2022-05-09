POLITICS
3 MIN READ
FIFA: Brazil, Argentina must play abandoned World Cup qualifier
The decision means that the South American football giants, who have qualified for the World Cup, seem set to play their essentially meaningless 18th qualifying game, possibly in September.
FIFA: Brazil, Argentina must play abandoned World Cup qualifier
The two countries could still challenge FIFA again in an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to overturn the replay order. / AP
May 9, 2022

Brazil and Argentina have lost their appeals to FIFA and will have to play the World Cup qualifying game that was abandoned last year in Sao Paulo amid chaos on the field caused by pandemic rule breaches.

Both countries have easily qualified for the World Cup as the top two teams in the 10-nation South American group without needing to play the abandoned game.

They took part in the draw last month for the final tournament, which is scheduled to be played from November 21-December 18 in Qatar. The qualifier might be the second time the rivals meet ahead of going to Qatar.

In one of the most bizarre scenes during the qualifying stage, Brazilian health officials came onto the field minutes after kickoff last September to dispute the quarantine status of some Argentina players.

READ MORE:Chelsea confirm agreement of Boehly-led partnership to buy British club

Fines slashed

Since the original FIFA disciplinary ruling in February—which imposed fines, player suspensions and an order to replay the qualifier—the soccer federations of Brazil and Argentina agreed to play a friendly in Australia.

That “Superclasico” is scheduled for June 11 in Melbourne.

The two federations could challenge FIFA again in an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to overturn the replay order.

Recommended

FIFA did cut the amount the two federations were fined.

Brazil now has been ordered to pay $251,000 for “infringements related to order and security” at the game.

Argentina has now been fined $100,500 for “obligations in relation to the preparation of and its participation in the match.”

Both will also pay $50,250 for the game being abandoned.

Four Argentina players with Premier League clubs were accused of falsifying coronavirus declarations to enter Brazil by failing to state they had been in red-listed Britain in the previous 14 days.

Emiliano Buendia, Emiliano Martinez, Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero got two-match bans from FIFA-organised games.

Argentina will face Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia at the World Cup. Brazil will play Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon in group stage.

READ MORE: Maradona jersey associated with controversial 1986 goal sets auction record

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Reform Party’s surge alarms British Muslims amid Europe’s far-right shift
By Murat Sofuoglu
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
China, North Korea vow united front against ‘hegemony, power politics’
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
'We are a resilient people': Mansour backs two-state solution as Gaza peace plan gains traction
By Sadiq S Bhat
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar