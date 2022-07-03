POLITICS
Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Man United — reports
Manchester United are adamant Ronaldo, who scored 24 goals in all competitions, is not for sale, according to reports, with new manager Erik ten Hag keen to work with him.
Cristiano Ronaldo is seen at a Premier League match ⁠— Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United ⁠— at the American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain. May 7, 2022. / Reuters
July 3, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United this summer if the Premier League club receive an appropriate offer, according to multiple reports.

The 37-year-old Portugal forward returned to Old Trafford from Juventus last summer but despite being United's top scorer last season, and third in the Premier League, the campaign was overall disappointing.

The Times reported on Saturday that Ronaldo believes that he can play at the elite level for another “three of four years.”

United finished sixth in the Premier League, missing out on Champions League qualification, leaving the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who has a year left on his contract plus an optional year, facing the prospect of playing in the Europa League for the first time.

Ronaldo won three Premier League titles and the Champions League during six trophy-laden years with United before leaving for Real Madrid in 2009 and Juventus in 2018, collecting more trophies at both clubs.

United's international players are due to report for training in the coming days ahead of flying to Thailand on Friday for the start of their pre-season tour.

SOURCE:AFP
