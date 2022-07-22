There are 40 percent more tigers in the wild than previously thought, but with a maximum of 5,578 on the prowl, they remain an endangered species, according to International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), which has also classified the migratory monarch butterfly as an endangered species.

The jump in tiger numbers is due to improved monitoring, with the population thought to be stable or increasing, IUCN said on Thursday, but habitat protection projects showed that "recovery is possible".

The tiger reassessment came as the IUCN updated its Red List of Threatened Species –– the world's most comprehensive information source on the global conservation status of plants, animals and fungi, assessing their risk of extinction.

The monarch butterfly is now classified as an endangered species on the Red List due to climate crisis and habitat destruction.

And all surviving sturgeon species are now at risk of extinction due to dams and poaching.

"Today's Red List update highlights the fragility of nature's wonders, such as the unique spectacle of monarch butterflies migrating across thousands of kilometres," said IUCN director general Bruno Oberle.

"To preserve the rich diversity of nature we need effective, fairly governed, protected and conserved areas, alongside decisive action to tackle the climate crisis and restore ecosystems."

Tigers, monarch butterflies under threat

Established in 1964, the Red List counts 902 species that are now extinct, and 82 which are extinct in the wild.