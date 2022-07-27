More and more Bangladeshis desire to travel to Türkiye, especially to see Istanbul's iconic Ayasofya after the monument was restored back to a mosque, analysts and visitors said on the second anniversary of its reopening.

“The Muslims of sub-continent have loved Türkiye for long, and during the fall of the Ottoman Empire, in early 20th century, they started the Khilafat movement (Caliphate movement) in its support. Ayasofya reminds us of the inspirational history of conquering Istanbul by Sultan Mehmed II,” Abdullah al Mahmud, professor of world religion and culture at Dhaka University, told Anadolu Agency.

He said the 1,500-year-old Ayasofya has always attracted a huge number of tourists from all over the world.

“We, the Muslims, in the South Asian belt, have been dreaming to see Ayasofya as a mosque since it was converted into a museum in 1934. As our dream has been fulfilled, we are now interested in offering prayers in this mosque,” said Mahmud.

On July 10, 2020, a Turkish court annulled a 1934 Cabinet decree that had turned Ayasofya into a museum, paving the way for its use again as a mosque.

The monument was restored to its former glory as the Ayasofya Grand Mosque on July 24, 2020, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan joining hundreds of worshipers for the first Muslim prayer in 86 years inside Ayasofya.

Ayasofya served as a church for 916 years and 86 years as a museum. However, it was a mosque from 1453 to 1934, nearly 500 years.

During centuries of Ottoman rule, repairs were carried out as needed and minarets were added to the structure.

In 1985, it was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List, and is among Türkiye’s top tourist destinations.

“Many university teachers and students frequently consult with me on how to get Turkish visas as they know that I have visited the country several times. Almost all of them are mainly interested in visiting Ayasofya,” added the professor.

One of the best countries to visit