The US House of Representatives has passed a bill to revive a ban on certain semi-automatic guns, the first vote of its kind in years and a direct response to the firearms often used in the crush of mass shootings ripping through communities nationwide.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday pushed the vote toward passage in the Democratic-run House, saying the earlier ban "saved lives."

Pelosi displayed a poster of a gun company's advertisement for children's weapons, smaller versions that resemble the popular AR-15 rifles and are marketed with cartoon-like characters. "Disgusting," she said.

She called the latest bill a "crucial step in our ongoing fight against the deadly epidemic of gun violence in our nation."

President Joe Biden hailed the House vote, saying, "The majority of the American people agree with this common sense action."

He urged the Senate to "move quickly to get this bill to my desk."

However, it is likely to stall in the 50-50 Senate.

The House legislation is shunned by Republicans, who dismissed it as an election-year strategy by Democrats.

Almost all Republicans voted against the House bill, which passed 217-213.