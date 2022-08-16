Politicians at Hobart, the capital of the island state of Tasmania, Australia, voted on August 15, 2022 to take down a 132-year-old statue.

The historical statue glorified a politician who stole the skull of a man thought to be the last Aboriginal from a local morgue.

Hobart's Lord Mayor Anna Reynolds said it was "part of the process of truthtelling" about the history of Tasmania, a state where the Aboriginal population was decimated by disease and brutality after white settlement.

The city council voted 7-4 in favour of removing the statue of William Crowther, who was the leader of Tasmania in the late 1870s.

“(This) does not change history. The records, the books, the articles, the stories all remain unchanged,” Reynolds said.

“We don’t want to celebrate a time in our history when scientists and doctors wanted to prove theories of European superiority (and) wanted to rank people by their race.

“It was an appalling tradition.”