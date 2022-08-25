POLITICS
4 MIN READ
US jury awards families $31M over graphic pictures of Kobe Bryant crash
Los Angeles County will have to pay $16 million to Vanessa Bryant and $15 million to co-plaintiff Chris Chester, whose wife and daughter also died in January 2020 crash, for sharing crash pictures.
US jury awards families $31M over graphic pictures of Kobe Bryant crash
Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa Bryant tearfully testified during 11-day trial that news of photos compounded her still-raw grief a month after losing her husband and daughter. / AP
August 25, 2022

A US jury has ruled that Los Angeles County must pay Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant's widow, $16 million for emotional distress caused by deputies and firefighters sharing photos of the bodies of the NBA star and his daughter taken at the site of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed them.

The nine jurors who returned the unanimous verdict on Wednesday agreed with Vanessa Bryant and her attorneys that the photos of the remains of Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna invaded her privacy and brought her emotional distress. 

The jury deliberated for four-and-a-half hours before reaching the verdict. Vanessa Bryant cried quietly as it was read.

An attorney for the county declined to comment on the verdict outside the courtroom.

The pictures were shared mostly between employees of the LA County sheriff and fire departments, including by some who were playing video games and attending an awards banquet. They were also seen by some of their spouses and in one case by a bartender at a bar where a deputy was drinking.

Vanessa Bryant tearfully testified during the 11-day trial that news of the photos compounded her still-raw grief a month after losing her husband and daughter and that she still has panic attacks at the thought that they might still be out there.

"I live in fear every day of being on social media and these popping up," she testified. "I live in fear of my daughters being on social media and these popping up."

READ MORE:Kobe Bryant's body identified among helicopter crash victims

'A gruesome curiosity'

Her co-plaintiff Chris Chester, whose wife and daughter were also among the nine people killed in the crash, was awarded $15 million.

Recommended

Vanessa Bryant's attorneys did not give jurors a dollar amount they thought their client deserved, but Chester's attorney gave them suggested guidelines that would have meant tens of millions for each plaintiff.

Vanessa Bryant's lawyer Luis Li told jurors that the close-up photos had no official or investigative purpose, and were mere visual gossip‚ shared out of a gruesome curiosity. 

County attorney J Mira Hashmall argued during the trial that the photos were a necessary tool for assessing the situation.

She acknowledged that they should not have been shared with everyone who saw them. But she emphasised that the photos had never appeared publicly, and had never even been seen by the plaintiffs. 

She said that meant that Sheriff Alex Villanueva and other officials had taken decisive and effective action when they ordered those who had the photos to delete them.

Kobe Bryant, the former Lakers star, five-time NBA champion and member of the Basketball Hall of Fame, was travelling with Gianna and seven others to a youth basketball game when the helicopter they were aboard crashed into hills in Calabasas west of Los Angeles on January 26, 2020.

Federal safety officials blamed pilot error for the crash. 

The jury returned its verdict on Kobe Bryant Day, which is celebrated on August 24 because it uses both of his jersey numbers – 8 and 24 – and is the day after his birthday. Tuesday would have been Kobe's 44th birthday.

READ MORE:Kobe Bryant’s rookie home jersey sold for $2.73M at US auction

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
China, North Korea vow united front against ‘hegemony, power politics’
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
'We are a resilient people': Mansour backs two-state solution as Gaza peace plan gains traction
By Sadiq S Bhat
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar
'This is not organised': WFP admits Gaza food aid distribution has collapsed
By Sadiq S Bhat
Iran recalls ambassadors to Europe as Pezeshkian downplays UN sanctions snapback
Syria opens candidate registration for first parliamentary elections since Assad’s fall