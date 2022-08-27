Jurgen Klopp has hailed Liverpool's "perfect afternoon" as they equalled the record for the biggest Premier League win by thrashing Bournemouth 9-0 at Anfield.

Roberto Firmino and Luis Diaz both scored twice with strikes from Harvey Elliott, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Fabio Carvalho and a Chris Mepham own goal completing the scoring on Saturday.

It is the fourth time in Premier League history a team has won by nine goals. Manchester United beat Ipswich 9-0 in 1995 and Southampton by the same score last year. Leicester also won 9-0 at Southampton in 2019.

The result was all the more remarkable given Liverpool, who just months ago came within two games of an unprecedented quadruple, had made their worst league start in a decade.

Klopp's side silenced the critics as they registered their first victory of the season at the fourth attempt.

"Each manager in the world is a fantastic entertainer when you win football games. When you have to answer questions after you lose a game and try to find explanations, it sounds like excuses or whatever," Klopp said.

Reds on the rampage

Fabinho returned to stiffen up Liverpool's midfield in the wake of Monday's 2-1 defeat away to Manchester United that left them five points back of reigning champions Manchester City.

Having struggled without the departed Sadio Mane in their first three games, Liverpool's attack instantly clicked on Saturday as Firmino floated in a cross for Diaz to head home inside three minutes.

The Brazilian also played his part in the second as his heavy touch rolled invitingly towards Elliott, the 19-year-old curling in from the edge of the area for his first top-flight goal.