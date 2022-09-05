POLITICS
Kyrgios knocks defending champion Medvedev out of US Open
In a meeting worthy of a Broadway show between two of the game's biggest servers and most combustible personalities, it was the Australian who was the better in the match's biggest moments, showing off a renewed focus and fitness.
Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, celebrates during his match against Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships September 4, 2022, in New York. / AP
September 5, 2022

Australian maverick Nick Kyrgios has sent defending champion and world number one Daniil Medvedev crashing out of the US Open in an explosive last-16 clash.

Wimbledon runner-up Kyrgios triumphed 7-6 (13/11), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2  on Sunday to reach his first quarter-final in New York where he will face another Russian, Karen Khachanov.

Medvedev will lose his world top ranking after being defeated by Kyrgios for the fourth time in five meetings. With the loss to the Australian, there will be a new world number one when rankings are released at the conclusion of the year's final Grand Slam.

Kyrgios, who was beaten by Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final in July, showed grit and composure to save three set points in the opening set before holding his nerve to win an epic tie-break 13/11 before a raucous Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd.

Although he dropped the second set, he roared back to dominate Medvedev in the third and fourth sets to clinch victory in 2hr 53min.

"It was an amazing match, obviously Daniil as the defending champion had a lot of pressure on his shoulders, but I've been playing amazing the last couple of months," Kyrgios said after the win.

"What a place to do it – packed house in New York. I'm extremely blessed."

Kyrgios will face Khachanov on Tuesday. Khachanov equalled his best performance in a Grand Slam event by defeating Spanish 12th seed Pablo Carreno Busta in a 3hr 21min five-set thriller.

