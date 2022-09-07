Pop singer Justin Bieber has said that he would take a break from his rescheduled Justice World Tour due to mental and physical health issues.

The musician posted the announcement on Instagram on Tuesday, saying that performing six live shows following his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis earlier this year, "took a real toll."

"This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil,” Bieber said.

Exhaustion "overtook" him, he said. After following up with his doctors, family and team, the singer said he decided to make his health a priority over his tour.

“I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be okay, but I need time to rest and get better,” he said. “I’ve been so proud to bring this show and our message of Justice to the world.”

He thanked fans for support and prayers and closed the announcement writing, “I love you all passionately!”

