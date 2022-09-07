CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Justin Bieber suspends tour dates due to health issues
Performing six live shows following Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis earlier this year "took a real toll", the US pop singer says on Instagram.
Justin Bieber suspends tour dates due to health issues
Justin Bieber thanked fans for support and prayers and closed the announcement writing, “I love you all passionately!” / Reuters Archive
September 7, 2022

Pop singer Justin Bieber has said that he would take a break from his rescheduled Justice World Tour due to mental and physical health issues. 

The musician posted the announcement on Instagram on Tuesday, saying that performing six live shows following his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis earlier this year, "took a real toll." 

"This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil,” Bieber said.

Exhaustion "overtook" him, he said. After following up with his doctors, family and team, the singer said he decided to make his health a priority over his tour.

“I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be okay, but I need time to rest and get better,” he said. “I’ve been so proud to bring this show and our message of Justice to the world.”

He thanked fans for support and prayers and closed the announcement writing, “I love you all passionately!”

READ MORE: Justin Bieber: Suffering from partial facial paralysis

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

Recommended

Already postponed earlier this year due to Bieber and members of his team testing positive for Covid-19, the world tour finally launched in March. 

He had 70 shows set to run until March 2023 in South America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and Europe. 

Bieber did not say when he might return to the stage, and his publicists did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In June, the Canadian singer disclosed that he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which left half of his face paralyzed, forcing him to cancel performances in order to recover. 

He posted a video on Instagram explaining to viewers that he could not smile on one side of his face, but assured fans that he just needed time to recover.

At 13 years old, Bieber became a global pop star with songs like "Baby" gaining him instant fame.

READ MORE:Justin Bieber teams up with British health workers for Christmas song

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
Turkish pianist Fazil Say dismayed by pro-Israel bias within Western classical music institutions