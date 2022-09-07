Israel has acquired a previously unknown ancient papyrus bearing a Hebrew inscription dated to around 2,700 years ago that had long been in possession of a US resident.

The Israel Antiquities Authority said on Wednesday that it authenticated its age using radiocarbon dating, which corresponded with the age of the text's writing style.

Joe Uziel, director of the Judean desert scrolls unit, said the matching radiocarbon date and paleographic style makes him “very certain” that it is not a modern forgery.

The papyrus, which bears the name Ishmael, was likely looted sometime in the last century from a cave in the Judean Desert, he said.

Its provenance and journey from the desert to the US state of Montana six decades ago and now to Jerusalem remain nebulous.

The antiquities authority declined to name the Montana resident but said the man’s mother obtained the artefact during a visit to what was then Jordanian-occupied east Jerusalem in 1965 and brought it to the United States.

Theft of antiquities