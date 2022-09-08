Blistering crop-withering temperatures that also risk the health of agricultural workers could threaten swathes of global food production by 2045 as the world warms, an industry analysis has warned.

The latest assessment by risk company Verisk Maplecroft released on Thursday calculates that heat stress already poses an "extreme risk" to agriculture in 20 countries, including agricultural giant India.

The climate crisis is already stoking heatwaves and other extreme weather events across the world, with hot spells from India to Europe this year expected to hit crop yields.

Temperature spikes are causing mounting concern for health, particularly for those working outside in sweltering conditions, which is especially dangerous when humidity levels are high.

But the coming decades are expected to expand the threat to 64 nations by 2045 - representing 71 percent of current global food production - including major economies China, India, Brazil and the United States.

"With the rise in global temperatures and rise in global heat stress, we're going to see crops in more temperate countries as well start being affected by this," said Will Nichols, head of climate and resilience at Verisk Maplecroft.

Rice is particularly at risk, the assessment said, with other crops like cocoa and even tomatoes also singled out as of concern.

Growing risk

Maplecroft's new heat stress dataset, using global temperature data from the UK Met Office, feeds into its wider risk assessments of countries around the world.

It is based on a worst-case emissions scenario leading to around 2 degrees Celsius of warming above pre-industrial levels as soon as 2045.

However, the authors stress that in projections to mid-century, even scenarios that assume higher levels of carbon-cutting action could still result in temperatures nearing 2C.