POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Switzerland formally launches bids to host 2025 Women’s Euros
Bidding closes on October 12 with Poland and France also seeking to host the event, as well as a joint bid from Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland.
Switzerland formally launches bids to host 2025 Women’s Euros
This year’s tournament in England proved a major success in terms of attendance and TV viewership. / AP
September 14, 2022

Switzerland has launched a bid to host the next Women's European Championship in 2025, saying it had the right credentials to stage the 16-team event.

“We have a good infrastructure that is already in place, such as stadiums, hotels, training grounds, airports and transport systems," said Marion Daube, who is heading the bidding project for the Swiss Football Association, on Wednesday.

"There are short distances and good connections between national borders and cities. And our country offers political and financial stability and security,” Daube said on Wednesday.

Basel, Berne, Geneva, Lausanne, Lucerne, Sion, St. Gallen, Thun and Zurich were the planned venues.

This year’s tournament in England proved a major success in terms of attendance and TV viewership.

Recommended

Bidding closes on October 12 with Poland and France also seeking to host the event, as well as a joint bid from Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland. 

Ukraine was also interested in hosting the event before the Russian attack.

UEFA's Executive Committee will decide on the winning bid on January 25. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
China, North Korea vow united front against ‘hegemony, power politics’
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
'We are a resilient people': Mansour backs two-state solution as Gaza peace plan gains traction
By Sadiq S Bhat
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar
'This is not organised': WFP admits Gaza food aid distribution has collapsed
By Sadiq S Bhat
Iran recalls ambassadors to Europe as Pezeshkian downplays UN sanctions snapback
Syria opens candidate registration for first parliamentary elections since Assad’s fall