The human-caused climate crisis has made this summer's drought across the Northern Hemisphere at least 20 times more likely, according to a rapid analysis that warns such extreme dry periods will become increasingly common with global heating.

"The 2022 summer has shown how human-induced climate change is increasing the risks of agricultural and ecological droughts in densely populated and cultivated regions of the North Hemisphere," said Sonia Seneviratne, a professor at the Institute for Atmospheric and Climate Science at ETH Zurich in Switzerland and one of the study contributors, on Wednesday.

Ecological disasters like the widespread drought and then massive flooding in Pakistan, are the "fingerprints of climate change," Maarten van Aalst, a climate scientist at Columbia University and study co-author, said.

"The impacts are very clear to people and are hitting hard," he said, "not just in poor countries, like the flooding [in] Pakistan ... but also in some of the richest parts of the world, like western-central Europe."

The three months from June-August were the hottest in Europe since records began, and the exceptionally high temperatures led to the worst drought the continent has witnessed since the Middle Ages.

Crops withered in European breadbaskets, as the historic dry spell drove record wildfire intensity and placed severe pressure on the continent's power grid.

Successive heatwaves between June and July, which saw temperatures top 40 degrees Celsius in Britain for the first time, saw some 24,000 excess deaths in Europe.

China and North America also experienced unusually high temperatures and exceptionally low rainfall over the period.

Impact to 'root zone'

The World Weather Attribution service calculated that the agricultural and ecological drought over the Northern Hemisphere was at least 20 times likelier thanks to global heating.

To quantify the effect of the human-caused climate crisis on soil moisture levels, the team analysed weather data and computer simulations to compare the real climate as it is today — that is, some 1.2C hotter than pre-industrial levels — with a climate absent of any human-induced heating.