Football fans are looking forward to the 2022 FIFA World Cup that will take place in Qatar. Scheduled between November 20 to December 18, it will be the first World Cup ever to be held in the Arab world.

Here are seven news items about this year’s World Cup you may have missed:

Messi says goodbye

Argentine outlet Star+ has interviewed footballer Lionel Messi, who confirmed that the World Cup in Qatar will be his last: “Is it my last World Cup? Yes, surely yes, surely yes.”

“I am counting down the days until the World Cup. There is a bit of anxiety and nerves at the same time. Wanting it to be now and the nerves that were already there, what is going to happen." he said.

“On the one hand, we can’t wait for it to arrive and on the other hand, we’re scared of wanting it to go well,” he added.

Considered one of the greatest football players of all time, Messi, 35, will continue playing for Paris St Germain until June 2023, with the possibility of extending his contract for one more year. Having played with Barcelona previously, he said he has thought of becoming a sports director for the team.

“I would love to be sporting director at some point. I do not know if it will be at Barcelona or not, or if I will fill another role. But if there is a possibility, I would love to help the club,” he said.

Qatar finds extra accommodation for visitors, extends metro hours

Bloombergreports that thousands of hotel rooms and Airbnb housing previously reserved for football teams, sponsors and early-booking visitors are now available for the public, as previously announced.

According to a Qatari spokesperson, the country is “on track to provide 130,000 rooms for the tournament, and that more than 117,000 rooms are currently available.”

The news outlet lists lodging options as “purpose-built housing, tents, Airbnb-style accommodations and at least two cruise ships with almost 4,000 cabins.”

Tourists who are attending the World Cup from nearby nations will fly in and out on the same day, with an increased number of flights from neighbouring countries thanks to regional partnerships.

Doha News also reports that “Qatar Rail will also deploy 110 metro trains and increase daily operating hours to 21 hours to accommodate a projected increase in passenger numbers during the World Cup.”

Glastonbury spider to make an appearance

Doha News, quoting The Sun, writes that the FIFA World Cup organisers have hired Arcadia, the owners of the Glastonbury Festival arena, to celebrate with a festival during the football cup.

The music festival, featuring world-famous DJs and light shows, is expected to showcase the Glastonbury spider. The Sunreports that “the ‘Arcadia Spectacular’, complete with the fire-breathing 50-tonne Glastonbury spider, will offer a capacity of 15,000 per day.”