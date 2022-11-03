In the middle of the concrete jungle that is Argentina's bustling capital, a huge mural has emerged of Diego Maradona wearing a national team jersey, his right hand in a fist and a defiant expression on his face.

The massive artwork, 45 meters high and 40 meters wide and painted on the side of a 14-storey building in Buenos Aires, is one of several tributes that Argentines have dedicated to their "soccer god” shortly before the start of this year's World Cup in Qatar, the first since Maradona's death on November 25, 2020.

Maradona's feats and defeats as a player on the national team are being remembered, from the famous and infamous goals against England before the country won the 1986 World Cup to the failed final against West Germany four years later, and the doping test that got him expelled from the following World Cup in 1994.

Well-known street artist Martin Ron was behind the world's largest mural, inspired by a photograph of the then-Argentina captain that captures his expression shortly before he sang the national anthem at the 1990 World Cup final against West Germany, which Argentina lost 1-0.

“It's a photo of Diego when he was close to winning the country's third star,” Ron said during a break from the work he began a month ago.

Argentina also won the World Cup in 1978, but Maradona didn't make the team for that tournament.

“This photo summarises everything Diego was,” Ron said. “Beyond the player, he was the guts, the motor, the heart.”

