When thumbing through seed catalogues or plant-care manuals, you’re likely to encounter at least some descriptions that elude you.

So here's a cheat sheet to help navigate the offerings – and maybe impress your gardening friends.

Aerate: Poking holes into compacted soil with a garden fork or aeration machine to facilitate the flow of oxygen to plant roots.

Amendment: Organic matter such as compost or manure added to soil to improve its fertility, drainage, water retention or structure.

Annual: A plant that completes its lifecycle in one year, regardless of climate.

Bare root: Plants, typically roses, trees and shrubs, that are dug out of the ground and sold without soil or containers.

Biennial: A plant that completes its lifecycle in two years.

Bolting: Premature flowering of crops like lettuce and beets that renders them bitter or otherwise lessens their quality.

Botanical name: The name assigned to a plant using the Latin-based terminology developed by the Swedish botanist Carolus Linnaeus in the 1700s. Using a plant’s botanical name (also referred to as its “scientific name”) eliminates the risk of confusing it with other plants.

Broadcast: Spreading seeds over a large area, either by hand or machine, instead of planting in rows.

Cloche: A traditionally bell-shaped item placed over plants to protect them from insect or frost damage.

Cold frame: An enclosure placed around plants to create a greenhouse effect and extend the growing season.

Common name: A nickname used in certain circles or geographical regions to describe a plant. Because different plants can share a common name -- and one plant can have several - their use can confuse gardeners.

Companion planting: Grouping specific plants together based on the benefits they provide for each other. Those benefits can include attracting pollinators, deterring pests or serving as a living trellis.

Deadheading: The practice of removing spent – or dead – flowers from a plant to encourage repeat blooming, prevent self-sowing or simply keep plants looking tidy.

Deciduous: Plants, trees or shrubs that lose their leaves in autumn or winter.

Direct sow: Planting seeds directly into the garden rather than starting them in containers indoors and transplanting them outdoors later.

Ephemeral: A plant that emerges and fades relatively quickly, often in spring.

Evergreen: Plants, trees or shrubs that do not lose their leaves in autumn or winter but remain green year-round.