Pakistan and England are all set for an epic clash for Twenty20 World Cup title in the Australian city of Melbourne, where the legend of the cornered tigers, Pakistan, was forged 30 years ago, and England are again the final foe.

Ahead of Sunday’s contest, Pakistan captain Babar Azam urged his players to believe in themselves and told fans to keep praying for the delivery of their second T20 World Cup title, while his rival Jos Buttler would be looking forward to realise his childhood dream of leading his England to World Cup victory.

After losing their first two Super 12 matches, Pakistan, the 2009 champions have rebounded superbly and bring momentum into Sunday's final against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

"I'm more excited than nervous since we've performed well in our last three matches," Babar told reporters at the MCG on Saturday.

"It is no doubt that pressure exists but it can only be suppressed with confidence and belief in ourselves. And for good results it is impertinent that one must do so.

"The Pakistan nation has always been our backbone. They uphold us through their enthusiasm. I would again request them to support us and keep praying."

'Little Dynamo'

The final comes 30 years after Imran Khan's Pakistan beat England to win the 50-overs World Cup, the country's first global white-ball title.

Pakistan board chief Ramiz Raja, who opened the batting and took the final catch that sealed victory in the 1992 final, shared memories of the tournament with Babar's team on Friday.

A settled Pakistan are unlikely to make any changes to their team for the final, and Babar said they would not stray from the trusted game-plan.

If there's one player who has turned Pakistan's fortunes around in recent games is "Little Dynamo" Mohammad Haris, who had never played in the batting conditions of Australia. After both Haider Ali and Asif Ali struggled with form in early group games, Haris did what a young Inzamam-ul-Haq had done for Imran Khan in 1992.