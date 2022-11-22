POLITICS
Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United ‘with immediate effect’
Recently, Ronaldo said in an interview that he “felt betrayed” by Manchester United and claimed the club’s manager Erik ten Hag was trying to force him out.
Last week, United said it had “initiated appropriate steps” in response to Ronaldo's comments. / Reuters
November 22, 2022

Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United with immediate effect, the Premier League team has said.

Tuesday's development marked a bitter end to the Portugal captain’s second stint at Old Trafford after he said he felt betrayed by the club.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect,” a statement released by Manchester United said. 

“The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.”

In a recent interview with the UK-based TalkTV, Ronaldo said he “felt betrayed” by Manchester United and claimed the club manager Erik ten Hag was trying to force him out of the squad. 

“I felt betrayed and I felt like some people don’t want me here, not only this year but last year too.”

The 37-year-old Portugal forward returned to Manchester United from Juventus last summer but despite being United’s top scorer last season, and third in the Premier League, the campaign was overall disappointing.

READ MORE:Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Man United — reports

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
