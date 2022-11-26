POLITICS
Messi scores as Argentina beat Mexico 2-0 at raucous Qatar stadium
Sublime strikes by Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez earn Argentina a much-needed World Cup win over feisty Mexico in a pulsating atmosphere at Lusail Stadium.
Messi, Argentina's captain was anonymous in the first half, his sole contribution of note a header that ballooned over the bar. / AFP
November 26, 2022

Lionel Messi has scored a superb goal to help reignite Argentina's World Cup campaign in a 2-0 victory over Mexico.

Messi rifled home a low shot on 64 minutes before rising star Enzo Fernandez curled home an 87th-minute strike to seal three points at Doha's Lusail Stadium on Saturday.

The Group C win puts Argentina firmly back on track for a place in the last 16 following their shock opening loss to Saudi Arabia.

Stunned 2-1 by Saudi Arabia in their opening Group C match, Argentina knew defeat would send them out of the tournament but they started poorly, struggling to cope with Mexico's high press as Messi was denied time and space to operate.

Poland top group

Argentina's captain was anonymous in the first half, his sole contribution of note a header that ballooned over the bar, as his team failed to carve out a single decent chance.

But picked out by Angel Di Maria just outside the Mexico box in the 64th minute, Messi made no mistake, arrowing a low shot through a crowd of defenders into the corner. 

Fernandez doubled the lead in the 87th with a wonderful curling effort.

The win took Argentina up to second place on three points, one behind leaders Poland, who they play in their last group match. 

Saudi Arabia are third, level on points with Argentina but with an inferior goal difference.

SOURCE:Reuters
