Morocco's football players unfurled a Palestinian flag during their on-pitch celebrations after the team's stunning World Cup victory against Spain.

The Palestinian flag — which has been fluttering widely across Qatar during the finals — was seen being held aloft by Moroccan players on Tuesday following the dramatic penalty shoot-out win over the Spaniards.

FIFA regulations prohibit the display of banners, flags and fliers deemed to be "political, offensive and/or discriminatory nature."

In the past, football's governing bodies have issued fines for displays of the Palestinian flag inside stadia.

Morocco's players also displayed the Palestinian flag after the team's win against Canada during the group stage last week.

World Cup host Qatar has no relations with Israel and supports the decades-long Palestinian cause for statehood.

About 250,000 Palestinians live in Qatar, which has a population of around 2.9 million, most of them foreigners.

'Win to all Arabs'

Cheers also went up in Tunis, Beirut, Baghdad, Ramallah and other cities as Arabs rejoiced at the largely unexpected win over highly fancied Spain.

It echoed the pan-Arab pride that has surfaced during several memorable performances by Arab sides at the Qatar World Cup — a contrast to the political disputes that have long divided Arab states.