Thousands of ecstatic football fans danced on the streets across nations – including Morocco’s capital Rabat and Qatari capital Doha – to celebrate the Africans becoming the first Arab country to reach the World Cup quarter-finals with a 3-0 victory over Spain in a penalty shootout.

With Tuesday’s historic victory, the Moroccan team, also known as the Atlas Lions, earned a last-eight clash berth with Portugal, who defeated Switzerland 6-1, this weekend.

What makes the Morocco national football team’s unrelenting success even more impressive is their decision to hire a new coach just three months before the tournament. He’s the man seen thrown up in the air – and accidentally dropped – by his players at the end of each game.

Walid Regragui, a French-born former Morocco international, signed a contract with the Morocco football federation in August 2022, which stretches up to the following World Cup in 2026.

The 46-year-old replaced former coach Vahid Halilhodzic, who was fired due to “differences and divergent visions” with the federation.

Fouzi Lekjaa, President of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, justified his decision to fire Halilhodzic due to numerous problems between the coach and his players, including his exclusion of Abderrazak Hamdallah, Hakim Ziyech and Noussair Mazraoui.

Regragui was a former defensive player who turned out for French league clubs, including Toulouse, AC Ajaccio, Grenoble and Racing Santander. In the summer of 2009, he moved from Grenoble to Moroccan side Moghreb Tétouan for his last stint as a player.

After retiring, he worked as an assistant coach with the Morocco national team in September 2012 and briefly with the Qatari sports club Al Duhail. Then in 2014, he landed a head coaching job with Moroccan football club Fath Union Sport for the 2014–15 season.

At the start of 2020, he left the club by mutual consent and by mid-2021, Regragui was appointed as the head coach of the Botola side of Moroccan sports club Wydad AC.

In the summer of 2022, he led Wydad AC to its third win in the African Champions League title, becoming only the second Moroccan manager to win the CAF Champions League after Hussein Ammouta in 2017.

READ MORE:Euphoric Morocco unfurl Palestine's flag after spectacular win over Spain

Advocate of foreign-born players

Regragui had long advocated for foreign-born players to gain greater acceptance within the national team, for which he even faced criticism from the international media. Spain-born Achrhaf Hakimi, who scored the decisive spot-kick of Tuesday’s game, is one of 14 foreign-born players in the 26-man squad.

A day before the game against Spain, the Spanish daily La Vanguardia published a report titled ‘Spain against the UN team’, referencing the different birthplaces of the Moroccan players.