Mark Wood has destroyed Pakistan hopes with his fearsome pace and led aggressive England to a sensational 26-run victory inside four days in the second test on Monday.

Pakistan, in pursuit of a challenging victory target of 355 on Monday, was bowled out for 328 within an hour after lunch on Day 4 to send England into the third match with an insurmountable 2-0 lead in its first test tour of Pakistan in 17 years.

England won the first test by 74 runs in dimming light on the last day through the aggressive approach that has now brought them eight victories in their past nine tests under new coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes.

Wood grabbed 4-65 including a contentious, game-changing, caught behind decision which denied lefthander Saud Shakeel (94) his maiden test hundred before lunch.

Shakeel’s patient, third successive half-century in just over five hours nearly pulled off Pakistan’s highest-ever successful chase in a home test after the hosts resumed on Day 4 on 198-4, needing a further 157.

Shakeel shared 80-run stand with Mohammad Nawaz (45) before Wood struck in his first over with the second new ball. He first had Nawaz caught down the legside off a short ball and then ended Shakeel’s defiance with another short ball in the same area.