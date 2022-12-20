Lionel Messi's 2022 FIFA World Cup victory photo has received the most likes of any image posted on Instagram.

On Tuesday, Messi's post, titled "CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD!!!!!!!," got over 61 million likes on the social media platform since it was posted on Sunday.

In the photo, Messi raises the World Cup trophy and celebrates Argentina's victory over the 2018 champions, France.

The post previously received the most likes of any image posted by an athlete on Instagram, beating Cristiano Ronaldo's post in November in which the Portugal forward and Messi were playing chess. That photo tallied about 42 million likes also on Instagram.

Ronaldo, also featured in Qatar 2022, posted it on November 19, a day before the 2022 World Cup started.