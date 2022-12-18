Fast News

Argentina scored an epic win against France in a 4-2 penalty shoot-out to win the World Cup for the third time.

Lionel Messi won the biggest prize in football in what is believed to be his last dance in the World Cup. (Reuters)

Argentina have won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in a heated match against France that went to a penalty shootout after it finished 3-3 in extra time.

Sunday's match ended 2-2 after 90 minutes, but Lionel Messi poked in a goal to put Argentina 3-2 ahead in the 108th minute before Kylian Mbappe completed his hat-trick two minutes before the end of extra time.

But Argentina defeated France 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out to win the World Cup for the third time.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies