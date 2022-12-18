Fast News
Argentina have won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in a heated match against France that went to a penalty shootout after it finished 3-3 in extra time.
Sunday's match ended 2-2 after 90 minutes, but Lionel Messi poked in a goal to put Argentina 3-2 ahead in the 108th minute before Kylian Mbappe completed his hat-trick two minutes before the end of extra time.
But Argentina defeated France 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out to win the World Cup for the third time.
