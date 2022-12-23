WORLD
3 MIN READ
Over 20M children face severe drought conditions in Africa: UNICEF
UN agency says that of the total number of children of Africa facing hunger, nearly two million across Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia require urgent treatment for severe acute malnutrition.
Over 20M children face severe drought conditions in Africa: UNICEF
The UN said the Horn of Africa region is facing the most severe drought in “more than two generations.” / AP Archive
By Ahmet Seckin
December 23, 2022

The number of children facing dire drought conditions across Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia has more than doubled in five months, according to the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

UNICEF said that around 20.2 million children are now under threat of severe hunger, thirst and disease compared to 10 million in July, as climate crisis, conflict, global inflation and grain shortages devastate the Horn of Africa region.

“As the world gets ready to welcome 2023, UNICEF urges the int’l community to commit now for what might hit the Horn of Africa next year,” UNICEF Director for Eastern and Southern Africa Mohamed Fall said on Twitter on Friday.

UNICEF said the humanitarian assistance “must be continued to save lives and build the resilience of the staggering number of children and families who are being pushed to the edge – dying from hunger and disease and being displaced in search of food, water and pasture for their livestock.”

READ MORE:Children die as Somalia reels under 'catastrophic food insecurity'

Most severe drought in two generations

Recommended

Nearly two million children across Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia are currently estimated to require urgent treatment for severe acute malnutrition, the deadliest form of hunger, according to the UN.

The UN said the region is facing the most severe drought in “more than two generations.”

More than two million people have been internally displaced due to drought across Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia, UNICEF said.

It said water insecurity has also more than doubled with close to 24 million people now confronting dire water shortages.

“Approximately 2.7 million children are out of school because of the drought, with an additional estimated 4 million children at risk of dropping out,” UNICEF said.

It appealed for $759 million to provide life-saving support to children in 2023.

READ MORE:Drought exacerbates 'deadly malnutrition' among Ethiopian children

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war