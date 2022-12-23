The number of children facing dire drought conditions across Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia has more than doubled in five months, according to the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

UNICEF said that around 20.2 million children are now under threat of severe hunger, thirst and disease compared to 10 million in July, as climate crisis, conflict, global inflation and grain shortages devastate the Horn of Africa region.

“As the world gets ready to welcome 2023, UNICEF urges the int’l community to commit now for what might hit the Horn of Africa next year,” UNICEF Director for Eastern and Southern Africa Mohamed Fall said on Twitter on Friday.

UNICEF said the humanitarian assistance “must be continued to save lives and build the resilience of the staggering number of children and families who are being pushed to the edge – dying from hunger and disease and being displaced in search of food, water and pasture for their livestock.”

Most severe drought in two generations