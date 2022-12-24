Inshah Bashir in Indian-administered Kashmir has a mantra: "Wherever there is hope, there is life." The phrase inspires the Kashmiri woman to fight the challenges life has thrown in her path, including a physical disability.

Bashir, 28, is the captain of her region's women's wheelchair basketball team. She was the recent recipient of a national award for individual excellence by the president of India on the eve of International Disability Day.

Her team won a silver medal this year at the basketball championship in India.

She said she finds hope and solace in sports. “It gives me an identity and strength to achieve what I can target for,” she told Anadolu Agency.

Bashir has won accolades and appreciation for her sporting abilities but she has not given up on the fight for the rights of the disabled in the Kashmir region.

In addition to being an athlete, she works as a warden with the Voluntary Medicare Society to help those with disabilities in the region, providing counseling and moral support.

She said in Kashmir there are a lot of people who need support and a helping hand. "If I can somehow help them out, I would be more appreciative of myself," she said.

Disability and mental trauma

Bashir was active. She loved going out. But an accident 13 years ago took her ability to move after she fell off the balcony of her home in the Budgam district.

The accident damaged her spinal cord and even after multiple surgeries, she could not stand. She became a victim of locomotive disability and has since remained wheelchair-bound, which triggered anxieties.

"When I recall that time, it brings tears to my eyes. My head gets heavy to just think about what I have gone through," said Bashir.

She said it is not easy to live as a disabled person. "It kills you inside and a time arrives when everything looks like a blur and you want an end to it."

Mental health experts in the region said physical disabilities can trigger anxiety and depression, which may lead to suicidal thoughts.

It is particularly evident in cases where someone becomes disabled through an accident or an incident at a later point in life.

"It definitely impacts a person who became disabled at a later point in life rather than one who is born as disabled," Yasir Rather, a consulting psychiatrist at a mental health institute in Srinagar, told Anadolu Agency.