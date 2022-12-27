Novak Djokovic has arrived in Australia nearly a year after he was deported from the country, ahead of his bid for a 10th men's singles title at next month's Australian Open.

Djokovic landed in Adelaide where he is due to play in the Adelaide International beginning on Sunday, the Sydney Morning Herald reported on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old was deported on the eve of this year's tournament in Melbourne after he arrived in the country without being vaccinated against Covid-19.

In November, the Australian government granted the Serbian a visa to travel to the Grand Slam event, saying it had decided to revoke the decision to cancel Djokovic's visa after considering all relevant factors.

Since the cancellation of Djokovic's visa in January 2022, all Covid-related border restrictions have been removed in Australia, including the requirement to provide evidence of vaccination status to enter the country.

Earlier on Tuesday, Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley told reporters that Djokovic would be arriving in Australia and voiced hopes he would be welcomed.