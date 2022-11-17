Fast News

In January this year, Serbian tennis star was banned to enter Australia till 2025 when he refused to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Australian government overturned the entry ban on Djokovic with ease in pandemic restrictions through out the world. (AP)

The Australian government has confirmed that Novak Djokovic had been granted a visa to compete in the Australian Open in January a year after he was deported over his stance against Covid-19 vaccination.

"Australian border restrictions...have been removed, including the requirement to provide evidence of Covid-19 vaccination status to enter Australia," said Immigration Minister Andrew Giles in a statement on Thursday.

With ease in pandemic restrictions through out the world, Giles has "personally" overturn that ban and intervened in a visa decision so that Djokovic return Australian tennis court.

The star tennis player was kicked out of the Australian Open earlier in January 2022 after refusing to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Australian government then barred Djokovic from returning to country until 2025.

Giles exercised his power as minister to overturn the ban.

'Relief'

Nine times winner of Australian Open Djokovic confirmed the visa decision after beating Andrey Rublev in the ATP Finals in Turin on Wednesday.

"It was a relief obviously knowing what I and the people closest to me in my life have been through this year with what happened in Australia and post-Australia, obviously."

Former conservative Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said in January that Djokovic was "perceived by some as a talisman" of anti-vaccination sentiment, and his presence in the country could ignite "civil unrest".

Djokovic earlier claimed that he had obtained a medical exemption to enter the country without being vaccinated as he had recently recovered from Covid-19.

But Australian border officials said he did not meet the requirements to be exempted from strict vaccination rules, and his visa was cancelled after the collapse of a protracted legal appeal.

The Djokovic legal saga played out against a background of rolling anti-vaccination protests in major cities across Australia.

