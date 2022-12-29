Triple Olympic champion Matthias Mayer announced his immediate retirement from skiing shortly before the start of the men's Super-G World Cup event in Bormio.

"I did my last inspection today. I don't want it enough anymore," he told Austrian television ORF after looking at Thursday's course.

The 32-year-old Austrian made his World Cup debut in Sestriere in February 2009 and went on to rack up 11 World Cup victories and 45 podiums.

His greatest successes, however, came at the Olympics where he outstripped his father Helmut Mayer's achievement of a silver medal in the 1988 Games in Calgary.

Golden run of Olympics